Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

Newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has proposed giving Israel $14.3 billion in aid in a stand alone bill while President Biden is asking Congress to pass a $105 billion aid package to fund Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether the bill will pass and if the final version could include the aid requested by the president. “We're gonna pass this measure on Israel to show our support for Israel but to your point, Andrea, all these threats in my judgment are linked together,” McCaul tells Andrea. You cannot dissect Putin from Hamas, from Iran, from China. They're all aligned together and therefore, I think at the end of the day, I think the Senate is going to have a package that includes all these threats that we're seeing right now from Putin to Ukraine and Europe, from Chairman Xi to Taiwan and the Pacific to the Ayatollah in Iran against Israel.”Nov. 1, 2023

