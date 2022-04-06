Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces
Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what more the U.S. can be doing to prevent the horrific acts of Russian violence against civilians like those seen out of Bucha and Borodyanka. “As terrible as it is, it is actually going to get much, much worse as Putin and his forces get more desperate as they withdraw from areas,” says Crow. “Those withdrawing forces are extremely vulnerable. That's an opportunity for the Ukrainians to hit those forces to strike them while they’re withdrawing. We need to provide the tools the weapons for them to do that.” He adds, “we have to help them modernize and get the Ukrainians the next generation of weapons and help train them for a longer term conflict.” April 6, 2022
