Paul Charlton: DA needs to prove Pecker, Farro ‘can point to specific facts that corroborate’ Cohen

Former President Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan is set to resume with testimony from Gary Farro - a former senior managing director at the now-defunct First Republic Bank - about his involvement in the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Katy Tur is joined by former Manhattan prosecutor Jeremy Saland and former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton to discuss what the prosecution is looking to get from Farro's testimony.April 29, 2024