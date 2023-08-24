Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

The head of the mercenary Wagner group , who led a military rebellion against Vladimir Putin two months ago, is presumed dead after a mysterious plane crash in Russia. Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. “There was still going to be, I think, a fair amount of investigation analysis done on what was the cause of that crash, but it was not certainly a mechanical failure of any sort. It was a catastrophic explosion that took place while it was at that altitude,” Brennan said. Aug. 24, 2023