IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

    05:30

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

  • New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

    04:37

  • Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”

    03:43

  • Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

    06:05

  • Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

    06:42

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

    04:56

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

    04:51

  • Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

    09:22

  • Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

    05:45

  • Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

    07:05

  • Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

    04:06

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

05:04

The head of the mercenary Wagner group , who led a military rebellion against Vladimir Putin two months ago, is presumed dead after a mysterious plane crash in Russia. Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. “There was still going to be, I think, a fair amount of investigation analysis done on what was the cause of that crash, but it was not certainly a mechanical failure of any sort. It was a catastrophic explosion that took place while it was at that altitude,” Brennan said. Aug. 24, 2023

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All