Leon Panetta: Biden has done ‘a very good job’ solidifying ‘unified’ NATO strategy
Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s work with European allies to handle the Russian military buildup around Ukraine. “I think President Biden has done a very good job at pulling together our NATO allies and having them agree on a set of steps that are going to take place if Putin decides to attack,” says Panetta. “And I think our allies will be unified on that.”Jan. 28, 2022
Leon Panetta: Biden has done 'a very good job' solidifying 'unified' NATO strategy
