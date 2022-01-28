IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Leon Panetta: Biden has done ‘a very good job’ solidifying ‘unified’ NATO strategy

06:55

Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s work with European allies to handle the Russian military buildup around Ukraine. “I think President Biden has done a very good job at pulling together our NATO allies and having them agree on a set of steps that are going to take place if Putin decides to attack,” says Panetta. “And I think our allies will be unified on that.”Jan. 28, 2022

Play All