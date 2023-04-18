IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Marc Morial: Violence against Black Americans fueled by ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’ in U.S.

    04:45

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Jailing a journalist attracts ‘media attention,’ may ‘increase pressure’ on Russia

    03:30

  • Pentagon Papers leaker: ‘Clearly unconstitutional’ classified labeling ‘negates’ First Amendment

    07:59

  • Students at Ralph Yarl’s high school walk out in support of teen who was shot

    03:02
    Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

    02:45
    Red Cross’ Synenko: Sudan fighters have ‘obligation’ to respect international humanitarian law

    02:56

  • Rep. Jason Crow: Pentagon leak ‘needs to be addressed’ but ‘this is not endemic’

    07:11

  • Cecile Richards: Ruling on mifepristone was not based on women’s ‘healthcare concerns’ or ‘efficacy’

    03:47

  • Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

    05:05

  • Jeremy Hunt: Europe and North America must ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ to ‘defend democracy’

    06:19

  • Buttigieg: Importance of handling classified docs responsibly made clear ‘day one’ in the military

    07:11

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Almost inconceivable’ that leaker had access, ability to print classified information

    06:09

  • Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA

    03:11

  • John Kasich: DeSantis has ‘got to make up his mind’ about when he’s going to join presidential race

    04:33

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

    07:39

  • Andrew Weissmann: Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘has a lot of work to do’ in Trump donor case

    04:32

  • Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified documents

    03:17

  • Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

    06:51

  • TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

    04:06

  • Brendan Buck: ‘Decency, some semblance of principles’ core to Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 message

    08:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

02:45

A jury has been selected and seated for Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. over false claims made on Fox News about the 2020 election. NBC's Emilie Ikeda reports.April 18, 2023

