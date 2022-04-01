Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’
NBC’s Julia Ainsley joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reporting on the struggles faced by many Ukrainian refugees seeking entry into the U.S. from the southern border. Two women she spoke with said that even though they had family in the U.S., “they were stopped by border patrol” and “referred to ICE custody.” Ainsley says “they spent in total about 18 and 19 days in custody. At one point, they were shackled and flown across the country.” April 1, 2022
Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’
