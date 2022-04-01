Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape
Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and PBS NewsHour Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the humanitarian situation in Mariupol, where civilians remain trapped without access to vital resources, despite humanitarian corridor arrangements. “Russian forces have basically denied entry to any aid, any kind of food or medicine, and certainly the ICRC and any kind of evacuation effort,” says Nawaz. “These poor people who have been sitting in a city without water, without electricity, without heat in the middle of winter, are facing constant bombardment that continues by Russian forces, and they're not able to escape,” says Daalder. April 1, 2022
