Fmr. Rep. Dent: Jim Jordan was a ‘thorn’ in the side of appropriators, who are now ‘returning fire’

The infighting continues among House Republicans on who will pick up the speaker’s gavel as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost a second floor vote in his bid for speaker. Garrett Haake, Steve Kornacki, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), and Alencia Johnson join Andrea Mitchell to break down the second vote and look at who voted against Jordan. “What Jordan would do to the appropriators is he would try to blow up all the appropriations bills. He was a thorn in their side,” Dent tells Andrea. “They're just returning fire. That's what they're doing here. Steve Womack of Arkansas, Kay Granger of Texas, Jake Ellzey of Texas — these are all appropriators — Diaz-Balart of Florida. They're really upset, obviously, and they're not going to be moved.” Johnson adds, “There’s a reason that Boehner called him a legislative terrorist. And I think we see why people don't want to support him.”Oct. 18, 2023