  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

    Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

    Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

In a news conference with journalists and the Russian people, Putin seemed emboldened by congressional infighting in Washington and as certain as ever about Russian victory in Ukraine. Keir Simmons and Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty join Andrea Mitchell to discuss key takeaways from Putin’s address. “They face a Russian force now of 600,000 soldiers that are highly equipped, that they're gonna have to go against. And so, in my view, if they do not get the funding they will not be able to succeed in this fight,” says Gen. Twitty. “If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war, NATO has lost this war, because remember, we backed Ukraine from the beginning in this war, NATO backed Ukraine from the beginning of this war, and if we abandon the Ukrainians, then we have lost just as much as the Ukranians have lost,” he adds.Dec. 14, 2023

