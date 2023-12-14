Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

In a news conference with journalists and the Russian people, Putin seemed emboldened by congressional infighting in Washington and as certain as ever about Russian victory in Ukraine. Keir Simmons and Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty join Andrea Mitchell to discuss key takeaways from Putin’s address. “They face a Russian force now of 600,000 soldiers that are highly equipped, that they're gonna have to go against. And so, in my view, if they do not get the funding they will not be able to succeed in this fight,” says Gen. Twitty. “If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war, NATO has lost this war, because remember, we backed Ukraine from the beginning in this war, NATO backed Ukraine from the beginning of this war, and if we abandon the Ukrainians, then we have lost just as much as the Ukranians have lost,” he adds.Dec. 14, 2023