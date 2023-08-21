IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change "in all of its forms."

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change "in all of its forms."

Extreme weather continues to impact millions of Americans, from flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, to wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, and heat waves across much of the country. Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to examine how climate change is exacerbating the severity of extreme weather events. “This is climate change. We're seeing it now in all of its forms,” Mann tells Andrea. “In, you know, the wildfires in Canada, what happened in Maui, the flooding rains that we're now seeing in California, you see greater extremes at both ends of the spectrum.”Aug. 21, 2023

    Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change "in all of its forms."

