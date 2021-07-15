Dr. Michael Osterholm says additional critical messaging needed to combat COVID misinformation

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, after guidance released today by the Surgeon General calling COVID misinformation an "urgent threat". Dr. Osterholm says that this is a “critical message to send” in encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially amid rising cases of the Delta variant. He emphasizes the need to continually reach out to those who are vaccine hesitant in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.