Cuts to Ukraine will ‘absolutely’ harm war effort, shutdown is a ‘horrible blow’ for U.S. military

Billions in funding for Ukraine is on the line as a handful of far-right House Republicans continue to push for deep cuts. Senate leaders consider taking Speaker McCarthy’s side, but only if he excludes Ukraine aid from a bipartisan short deal they’re drafting. White House NSC coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how a shutdown would affect the war effort in Ukraine and U.S. military readiness. “A lapse in funding for Ukraine or any significant cut would absolutely have a negative effect on their ability to succeed,” Kirby says. Kirby says a shutdown is "a horrible blow to morale. I mean, these troops, because they signed up to defend this country, they'll keep doing their job and they'll do it proudly. But it's not going to come without paying, particularly for their families.”Sept. 26, 2023