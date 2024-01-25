IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    06:24

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

    07:22

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

    05:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

    06:35

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

    05:55

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

04:40

CIA Director William Burns will head to Europe to help broker a deal between Hamas and Israel to release the hostages. Ryan Nobles is joined by Marc Polymeropoulos and Colin Clarke to discuss a possible hostage deal. “We're getting close to the last best chance to free the hostages, though. The big issue. The breaking point is, you know, whether or not to agree to a permanent ceasefire,” Clarke says. “I think if there is the opportunity to reach a deal, I do think these are the individuals best positioned to do it, and it would also alleviate some of the pressure that we're seeing from all of these other Iranian proxies that have been highly active in the region.”Jan. 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All