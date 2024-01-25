Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

CIA Director William Burns will head to Europe to help broker a deal between Hamas and Israel to release the hostages. Ryan Nobles is joined by Marc Polymeropoulos and Colin Clarke to discuss a possible hostage deal. “We're getting close to the last best chance to free the hostages, though. The big issue. The breaking point is, you know, whether or not to agree to a permanent ceasefire,” Clarke says. “I think if there is the opportunity to reach a deal, I do think these are the individuals best positioned to do it, and it would also alleviate some of the pressure that we're seeing from all of these other Iranian proxies that have been highly active in the region.”Jan. 25, 2024