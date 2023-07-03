IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

06:47

In their largest operation in the occupied West Bank in over two decades, Israeli forces launched an attack on Palestinian militants, killing at least eight and injuring more than 50 Palestinians. President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to react. “All the ingredients are here for continued deterioration,” says Rhodes, “The United States has no policy of having a process of bringing the parties together. And that means that any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation.” Rhodes adds, “I think the danger is in the absence of anybody stepping in to fill this vacuum. This could continue to deteriorate and we could see more incidents like this.”July 3, 2023

