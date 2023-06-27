Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and the former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council Alexander Vindman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vulnerability following Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief rebellion. Vindman notes that the brief armed rebellion “should have an impact on the U.S. government,” explaining that “there is no middle ground where we just do enough for Ukraine, all we're doing is extending the war.” He continues, “Now the question is, can we end this more sooner, without additional risk, without nuclear disasters, without some sort of erratic faction taking control in Russia. And the way we do that is by giving Ukraine all of the resources that they need.”June 27, 2023