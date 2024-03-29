IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
March 29, 202400:27

Ana Cabrera Reports

Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87

00:27

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” has died at the age of 87.March 29, 2024

