'I would lay awake at night': OB/GYN on the 'immense distress' she felt after Idaho's abortion law

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether Idaho's near-total abortion ban unlawfully conflicts with a federal law aimed at ensuring certain standards for emergency medical care. Dr. Kylie Cooper, a maternal-fetal medicine physician, discusses why she left the state after the ban went into effect.April 24, 2024