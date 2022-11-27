IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'I Am Vanessa Guillén' documentary follows a family's fight for justice amid tragedy 

  Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes

  Anti-LGBTQ posts surge online after Colorado Springs shooting

  The case for a national assault weapons ban

    Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus

    Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House

  Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting

  Colorado state lawmaker praises 'heroes' and 'angels' that confronted LGBTQ+ nightclub shooter

  Does the Supreme Court have an Alito problem?

  Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes are on the rise across the country

  How the new Trump special counsel compares to Mueller

  Pulse survivor reflects on shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub

  Club Q survivor says shooting won't 'put me back into a closet'

  Colorado governor calls LGBTQ nightclub shooting 'horrific, sickening'

  'Bad Axe' documentary shows one family's struggle through the pandemic and political tensions

  DACA advocates pressure Democrats in Congress to pass DACA legislation

  Rhode Island representative will invoke the 14th amendment to bar Donald Trump from running for president

  Christie urges Republicans to move on from Donald Trump

  Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel

  What's next for the same-sex marriage bill?

American Voices

Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus

Donald Trump is facing backlash after dining with Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago residence. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent, Ali Vitali, and White House Reporter For The Washington Post, Tyler Pager, to discuss how the dinner is reminiscent of Trump’s past embrace of anti-Semitic figures, and how this moment could embolden President Biden’s fight for a second term. Nov. 27, 2022

