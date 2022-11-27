Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus

Donald Trump is facing backlash after dining with Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago residence. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent, Ali Vitali, and White House Reporter For The Washington Post, Tyler Pager, to discuss how the dinner is reminiscent of Trump’s past embrace of anti-Semitic figures, and how this moment could embolden President Biden’s fight for a second term. Nov. 27, 2022