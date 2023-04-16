IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'We must continue to challenge authoritarianism'

08:26

The decision by Republicans in Tennessee to expel two Democrats from the Tennessee General Assembly is exposing how GOP lawmakers yield their power. State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fight to preserve American democracy as he prepares for a “Moral Monday” protest in Nashville to push for gun safety laws. April 16, 2023

