The GOP plot to use the ‘Big Lie’ to win future elections

The GOP plot to blow death to democracy in a thousand cuts is spreading at the state level. Donald Trump is asking for more reviews of elections as he continues to falsely tell his supporters the 2020 election was stolen. It was not. MSNBC Political Analyst Julian Castro and MSNBC Contributor Victoria DeFrancesco joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the Republican Party’s game plan to seize power. Sept. 27, 2021