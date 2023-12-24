The disturbing link between Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric and Donald Trump comments

Donald Trump has said multiple times that immigrants poison the blood of our country. If that vile and hateful comment gives you a scary sense of déjà vu, it’s because we’ve seen rhetoric like this before. It mirrors the venomous speeches Adolf Hitler made saying that Jewish people were vermin that needed to be exterminated, which ushered in the Holocaust. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss breaks down for American Voices host Alicia Menendez the seriousness of Donald Trump’s comments and what they might mean for our country’s future.Dec. 24, 2023