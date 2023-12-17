IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Republicans in Washington focus more on revenge and political theater than governing

    03:36

  • Legal expert breaks down New York Times exposé on dismantling Roe

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Striking the right message on immigration amid Senate negotiations

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    The impact of federal immigration policies on Texas communities

    04:08

  • Kate Cox Abortion Case Sets New Precedent

    04:04

  • Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what’s happening abroad

    04:09

  • GOP-led House pushes forward with Biden impeachment inquiry despite no clear evidence of wrongdoing

    04:21

  • Trump backs out of New York trial testimony after ‘dictator for a day’ comments

    04:36

  • Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

    04:33

  • Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

    04:41

  • Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

    04:25

  • How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him

    04:36

  • Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief

    04:46

  • George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18

  • Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”

    02:39

  • Trump vows to repeal healthcare for millions

    03:11

  • The disturbing implications of Elon Musk’s tirade at the Dealbook Summit

    04:41

  • Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions

    02:53

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08

American Voices

Striking the right message on immigration amid Senate negotiations

04:59

Members of the Senate and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met in a rare weekend session as they work to hammer out a deal on immigration to pass President Biden’s foreign aid package. American Voices guest host Julián Castro is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst, Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), and Mo Elleithee, Executive Director of the Georgetown Institute for Policy and Public Service, to discuss the stakes abroad and across the nation. The panel also discuss the importance of keeping the economy and humanity top of mind when discussing immigration policy. Dec. 17, 2023

  • How Republicans in Washington focus more on revenge and political theater than governing

    03:36

  • Legal expert breaks down New York Times exposé on dismantling Roe

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Striking the right message on immigration amid Senate negotiations

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    The impact of federal immigration policies on Texas communities

    04:08

  • Kate Cox Abortion Case Sets New Precedent

    04:04

  • Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what’s happening abroad

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All