Striking the right message on immigration amid Senate negotiations

Members of the Senate and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met in a rare weekend session as they work to hammer out a deal on immigration to pass President Biden’s foreign aid package. American Voices guest host Julián Castro is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst, Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), and Mo Elleithee, Executive Director of the Georgetown Institute for Policy and Public Service, to discuss the stakes abroad and across the nation. The panel also discuss the importance of keeping the economy and humanity top of mind when discussing immigration policy. Dec. 17, 2023