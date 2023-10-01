IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: 'This was vital for us to do'

04:41

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) to discuss the bipartisan vote in the House to keep the government running and her ongoing push to ensure Congress provides aid to Ukraine despite pushback from Republicans. Oct. 1, 2023

