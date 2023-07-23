IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border

    02:32
American Voices

Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border

02:32

The DOJ is investigating reports of “inhumane treatment” towards migrants at the southern border after a Texas trooper alleged he was instructed to push migrants back into the water toward Mexico. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation in Texas and how he’d like the Biden administration to intervene.July 23, 2023

    Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border

    02:32
