Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

Russia has seized Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine and is closing in on a second nuclear plant in the south of the country. Shelling in these areas could threaten the safety of civilians across Europe, including Russia. A nuclear analyst and former U.S. diplomat joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss.March 6, 2022
