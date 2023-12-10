Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

Kate Cox, a woman in Texas pregnant with a nonviable fetus, needs an abortion to save her life. And while a judge granted her the right to an emergency abortion, the state’s Supreme Court temporarily halted it. Cox’s attorney points out that justice delayed could lead to justice denied as Cox’s pregnancy continues to progress. Reproductive Freedom For All president Mini Timmaraju and Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Dec. 10, 2023