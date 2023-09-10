IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

American Voices

Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

Doctors who specialize in reproductive health care are being forced to move from red states that have strict abortion bans. In many states, this exodus has worsened what was already a reproductive healthcare crisis. Dr. Leilah Zahedi-Spung was a maternal-fetal specialist in Tennessee. She chose to relocate to Colorado after the Dobbs decision. She shares her story on American Voices. Sept. 10, 2023

