    Revisiting Bucha, Ukraine: The site of the civilian massacre by Russian forces

All In

Revisiting Bucha, Ukraine: The site of the civilian massacre by Russian forces

Just days after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian soldiers occupied the city of Bucha and began systematically massacring its citizens. As Ukraine marks one year of war, Ali Velshi speaks with Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko to reflect on the atrocity. Feb. 23, 2023

