'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump
April 24, 202405:28
    'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

All In

'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

05:28

On the second day of testimony in Trump’s New York criminal trial, former tabloid publisher David Pecker took the stand to describe how he met with Donald Trump and Michael Cohen in 2015 to devise a secret plan to catch and kill stories about the then-candidate’s affairs.April 24, 2024

    'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

