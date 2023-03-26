IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59
    Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

    04:02
Ali Velshi

Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

04:02

The banking system in America relies on the deposits that go in and the trust customers have that banks will keep those deposits safe. There isn't a political ideology tied to this process, it's just the way things have successfully operated in the banking sector for decades. However, just because the American banking system depicts a super safe business model, does not mean government regulation wouldn't help make the process even stronger. MSNBC's Ali Velshi explains why the FDIC should insure every single dollar in bank accounts in the name of protecting the banking sector as a whole.March 26, 2023

