Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

The banking system in America relies on the deposits that go in and the trust customers have that banks will keep those deposits safe. There isn’t a political ideology tied to this process, it’s just the way things have successfully operated in the banking sector for decades. However, just because the American banking system depicts a super safe business model, does not mean government regulation wouldn’t help make the process even stronger. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains why the FDIC should insure every single dollar in bank accounts in the name of protecting the banking sector as a whole.March 26, 2023