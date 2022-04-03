Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.”
Now that Russians have retreated from the Kyiv region of Ukraine, horrific images have surfaced of massacred civilians lying dead in the middle of the streets in the town of Bucha. They’re some of the worst things we’ve seen of the war in Ukraine so far – “unimaginable,” says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun, and “it’s only getting worse.” People need to be prosecuted for the crimes, says Sovsun. “I cannot get those images out of my head…. One of the images – the person had sneakers just the same as I did. I was thinking, ‘this is the same person as myself.’” April 3, 2022
