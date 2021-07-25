Rep. Jim Clyburn to Senators on the filibuster: “Legislative matters are one thing. Constitutional rights are another.”06:30
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has suggested a “carve out” option which would keep the filibuster intact but allow an exception for something as “fundamental” to democracy as voting rights. Rep. Clyburn tells Ali Velshi that while he doesn’t want him “jeopardizing his position with the Senators,” no one’s constitutional rights should be jeopardized by the procedural tradition.