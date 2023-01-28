Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

As we follow the nationwide outrage over the videos of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols that lead to his death, Paul Butler, Professor at Georgetown Law and author of “Chokehold” joins Ali to discuss the videos, the charges against the officers, and the state of policing in America. “He does what I would have done,” says Butler of Nichols’ instinct to run after the initial beating. He credits the pressure put on by the movement for Black lives for the swift charges and transparency. “One of the ironies of this video is that if these officers weren’t in uniform and badges, the same thing that happened to Mr. Nichols could have happened to them.”Jan. 28, 2023