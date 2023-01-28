IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Ret. Police Captain: 'There's no idea of due process' if cops determine justice 

    Paul Butler: "This is warrior policing on steroids"

    Adm. Stavridis: "Putin owns this problem"

  Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

  On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what's changed since Dobbs

  View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

  Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is "a day of mixed emotions"

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin's "A Big Mooncake for Little Star"

  Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia's "more aid faster" approach to Ukraine

  Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

  As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

  "The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased," says GOP Rep. Bacon

  Debating the validity of the Electoral College

  Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: 'You're not going to balance a budget overnight,' debt ceiling should be raised

  Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

  Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston

  Fmr Congressmen on House GOP's score-settling and "narrative of grievance"

  Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and "All American Boys"

Ali Velshi

Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

As we follow the nationwide outrage over the videos of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols that lead to his death, Paul Butler, Professor at Georgetown Law and author of “Chokehold” joins Ali to discuss the videos, the charges against the officers, and the state of policing in America. “He does what I would have done,” says Butler of Nichols’ instinct to run after the initial beating. He credits the pressure put on by the movement for Black lives for the swift charges and transparency. “One of the ironies of this video is that if these officers weren’t in uniform and badges, the same thing that happened to Mr. Nichols could have happened to them.”Jan. 28, 2023

    Paul Butler: "This is warrior policing on steroids"

