How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

Journalist and Eastern European expert Terrell Jermaine Starr was living in Kyiv the day the Russian invasion began two years ago. The reason the intelligence community initially thought Ukraine would fall easily was a “lack of cultural competency,” says Starr. Now, he says, an alliance of authoritarians in the U.S. and Russia are working together to undermine Ukraine’s democracy.Feb. 24, 2024