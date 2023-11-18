IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now on Peacock: Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes on the final stop of the "Why Is This Happening?" tour

    ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

'Simply incorrect': Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge's decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

Judge J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe join Ali Velshi to discuss the Colorado judge's "historic" decision to reject the bid to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 and why they believe the ruling is "incorrect as a matter of constitutional law." "The whole rule of law would be shredded if we said that the president is above the law because his oath, because of its wording, exempts him from the most fundamental requirement of law: that when your term is up you leave. It's only dictators who stay as long," Tribe explains. "That's why the fate of the United States and democracies around the world is at stake in whether Donald Trump is allowed ever again to take the oath to support the constitution.. He's clearly not going to mean it. That's the scary part."Nov. 18, 2023

    ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

