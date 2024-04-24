IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House
April 24, 202406:41
  • Now Playing

    Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 19

    19:41

  • Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31

  • 'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction

    07:57

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18

    19:33

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

  • GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

    08:16

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

  • With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

    09:09

  • Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law

    03:45

  • Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • 'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

    08:02

  • 'Trump's gatekeeper': Why Madeleine Westerhout could be key in Trump's criminal prosecution

    07:06

  • Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy

    04:49

  • Mask slips from RFK Jr. campaign as right-wing policies and Trump-supporting staff come into view

    07:57

  • Attacks on election workers by Trump followers drive huge, historic turnover ahead of election

    05:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House

06:41

The Senate passed $95 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after the bill languished in the House, bogged down by Republican in-fighting. Former senator Claire McCaskill joins Alex Wagner to discuss the combination of credit and blame House Speaker Mike Johnson will receive as a result of the bill's passage.April 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 19

    19:41

  • Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31

  • 'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction

    07:57

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18

    19:33

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All