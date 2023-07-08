IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

School administrator struggles to apply GOP anti-woke absurdity to factual history

02:48

Alex Wagner shares video of Ryan Walters, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, attempting to explain why he feels Oklahoma students should not understand that the Tulsa Race Massacre had anything to do with race. July 8, 2023

