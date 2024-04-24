IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms
April 24, 2024

    Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms

Alex Wagner Tonight

Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms

07:05

Alex Wagner looks at how Donald Trump used his relationship with then-publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, to manufacture negative stories about his political opponents when they were performing too well against him during the 2016 campaign, and explains why showing the National Enquirer to be motivated solely by helping Trump's campaign is key to Trump's prosecution in his New York criminal trial. April 24, 2024

    Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms

