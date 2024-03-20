IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal
March 20, 202407:20
Alex Wagner Tonight

Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal

07:20

In connecting the dots on a new real estate development deal in Serbia by Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, it's hard to ignore the interests of Donald Trump. Eric Lipton, investigative reporter for The New York Times, talks about Trump's history with the project. March 20, 2024

