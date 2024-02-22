IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
IVF in red states under threat as Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are children
Feb. 22, 202406:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

IVF in red states under threat as Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are children

06:24

Religious conservatives on Alabama's state supreme court have ruled that embryos are equal to children, and activists in other red states are hoping to match that outcome. Fertility clinics are already responding with a mix of caution and confusion. Irin Carmon, senior correspondent for New York Magazine, joins Alex Wagner to discuss. Feb. 22, 2024

