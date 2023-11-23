IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Parallel hearings expose Trump's special treatment by the courts

    11:30

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

    05:33

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

  • Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

    06:09

  • In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare

    04:35

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    04:18

  • Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

    06:37

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01

  • Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • 'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

    05:49

  • Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48

  • Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

    02:53

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

    10:43

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

    03:24

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

    09:11

  • Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

    07:22

Alex Wagner Tonight

Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

08:52

Alex Wagner looks at the background of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts' dedication to attacking the Voting Rights Act. Adam Serwer, staff writer for The Atlantic, joins to discuss the stakes of a new federal appeals court ruling that undermines Section 2 of the VRA and is expected to end up before the Roberts court. Nov. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Parallel hearings expose Trump's special treatment by the courts

    11:30

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

    05:33

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

  • Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

    06:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All