Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'
Feb. 28, 202406:19
    Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

Josh Marshall, founder and editor-in-chief of Talking Points Memo, talks with Alex Wagner and Chris Hayes about why Joe Biden has reason to be bullish on Michigan in 2024, in part because he went "all in" on unions and can likely count on their reciprocated support in 2024.Feb. 28, 2024

    Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

