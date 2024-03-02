IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza
Alex Wagner Tonight

'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza

Senator Bernie Sanders talks with Alex Wagner about the "almost an unprecedented humanitarian disaster" Israel has created in Gaza and the urgency and volume of relief needed to prevent hundreds of thousands of children from starving. Sanders says "not another nickel" should go to the Netanyahu government as long as it continues "the wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people." March 2, 2024

