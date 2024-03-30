'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

After South Carolina's congressional election map was found by a court to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered, the case was sent to the Supreme Court on expedited appeal. But the expedited request was apparently not enough to motivate the Supreme Court to rule in time for the 2024 election, so South Carolina will be using the unconstitutional map. Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, discusses with Alex Wagner.March 30, 2024