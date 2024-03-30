IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024
March 30, 202404:05

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

  • Fleecing the flock: Fine print shows how Trump takes his cut of followers' money

    07:53

  • Sexual violence increasing as criminal gangs prey on women trapped at the border

    11:29

  • Brazen power grab: Right-wing Supreme Court 'dripping contempt for federal regulation'

    06:35

  • Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

    06:18

  • 'Post-Roe underground' helps women in abortion ban states access abortion pills

    06:57

  • 'Clown show': Another resignation as dysfunction and disunity plague House GOP

    02:43

  • Did Garland blow it? Bottom-up process questioned as Trump deploys stall strategy

    08:21

  • Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

    08:12

  • 'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women 

    08:26

  • Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case

    06:12

  • Trump becomes the butt of Biden jokes as legal bills he can't afford erode rich guy image

    05:24

  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00

  • Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

    08:04

  • Kushner undeterred by 'appearance of conflict' in overseas development deal

    07:20

Alex Wagner Tonight

'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

04:05

After South Carolina's congressional election map was found by a court to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered, the case was sent to the Supreme Court on expedited appeal. But the expedited request was apparently not enough to motivate the Supreme Court to rule in time for the 2024 election, so South Carolina will be using the unconstitutional map. Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, discusses with Alex Wagner.March 30, 2024

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All