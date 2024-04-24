'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail

At a contempt hearing to determine whether Donald Trump should face punishment for violating the gag order in his New York criminal trial, the prosecution observed that Trump appears to be angling for an incarceration penalty. Former federal prosecutors Joyce Vance and Duncan Levin join Alex Wagner to discuss how Judge Merchan should address Trump's disregard for the gag order, particularly given Trump's apparent eagerness to pick a fight with the court that he can exploit for political gain. April 24, 2024