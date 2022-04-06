IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's eldest daughter meets with 1/6 cmte.
Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.
In a scathing address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes for the deaths in Bucha and challenges the U.N. Security Council to act. It comes as the White House plans to unveil a new round of sanctions and send $100 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.
