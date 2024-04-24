IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senate passes $95B foreign aid package
April 24, 202407:16
  • Now Playing

    Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership

    05:23

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27

  • 'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran

    07:22

  • High gas prices threaten Biden campaign

    06:07

  • 'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24

  • Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

  • 'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.

    08:45

  • 'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

    10:55

  • 'The Mr. Rogers of Columbus' on basketball, life, and success

    04:28

  • 'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01

  • The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

    09:06

  • 'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17

  • As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

11th Hour

Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

07:16

After months of uncertainty, the Senate finally passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Molly Jong-Fast, Susan Glasser, and George Conway join The Eleventh Hour to discuss.April 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership

    05:23

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27

  • 'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All