One-on-One with Michael Schmidt

The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt gives us a glimpse into the Trump White House and Jared Kushner’s priorities overseas. He sits down one-on-one with Stephanie Ruhle to share the scoop found in his book “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President.”Jan. 18, 2023

