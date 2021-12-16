IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

04:15

Rep. Jim Jordan admits to sending one of the texts to Mark Meadows revealed by the Jan. 6 committee and Rep. Liz Cheney is raising questions of whether Trump violated obstruction law. Meanwhile, President Biden visits Kentucky to assess tornado damage and promises federal aid.Dec. 16, 2021

